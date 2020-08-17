80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally one for the ages

STURGIS – The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was supposed to be a milestone year for the event. It may have been just that, but for reasons other than record crowds.
When all is said and done, estimated attendance at this year’s Rally could be down more than 7.5% from last year’s 490,000. Garbage collection, an annual indicator of attendance, was down about 12% from a year ago.
But given that people from Canada and other international destinations couldn’t even come this year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, organizers are quite happy with the turnout. Usually, international visitors make up 5-10% of the Rally crowd.
“I don’t think anyone really anticipated that we would have anywhere near the number of people that we had. A decline of at least 25% is truly what I was anticipating,” Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said Sunday.
The number of first-time attendees at this year’s Rally was “huge,” Ainslie said.
“It was incredible to see that,” he said. “And the average attendee was far younger than what it has been in the past.”
Ainslie believes some made the last-minute decision to come to Sturgis after seeing the July 3 celebration at Mount Rushmore on the national news.
“People were telling us they wanted to escape from their state where they had been locked up. They wanted to be able to get to a place where they could still be socially distant, but be able to enjoy a fun and free time,” he said.
Sarah Bright and her husband, James, of Lone Grove, Okla., were among the first-timers at this year’s 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
She said they decided about two weeks before the Rally to make the trip.
And, as first-time rallygoers they had lots of fun taking in the scenery of the Black Hills and looking at all the different bikes that people rode to this year’s Rally, she said.
“We’re planning on coming back next year,” she said.
Early on in Rally week, which spanned from Aug. 7-16, Sturgis garnered national media attention because the event was seen as the largest gathering in the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calls came in from national television outlets such as CNN, Fox News, Public Broadcasting, The Weather Channel, NBC, CBS and ABC.
Some worried that Sturgis would become a super-spreader of the coronavirus because people attending the Rally were not wearing masks.
Rod Woodruff, owner of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Campground, said he observed people being COVID conscious.
“People did their riding and would come back. They stayed more in their own little pods or groups in the campground. That’s just fine,” he said. “I don’t think anybody got infected because they were here.”
Woodruff characterized this year as one of the smoothest Rally operations that the Buffalo Chip has experienced in its 39 years in business.
“The people who came were just extra nice and enthusiastic,” he said. “The people were here because they love just to be free and make up their own minds about how to live their lives and who to associate with. They were here enjoying that at a peaceful gathering.”
The vast majority of attendees at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally were very respectful and courteous, Ainslie said.
“Sometimes politicians believe they have to instruct and mandate how people should act. The reality is that Americans can be adults and do the right things by themselves,” he said. “This week showed that Americans are smart and they are trying to protect themselves as well as others. They were taking personal responsibility very seriously.”
Ainslie said people just wanted some degree of normalcy again after being quarantined in an attempt to lessen the spread of the coronavirus. Many states issued stay-at-home orders because of the virus, but South Dakota never did and only encouraged people to self-isolate.
Sturgis businessman Rod Bradley said he also noticed that people who decided to come to Sturgis this year seemed to be happy to be at the Rally.
“I think they feel fortunate that we decided to have the Rally because they wanted to come,” he said.
Bradley, who co-owners The Hotel Sturgis on Sturgis Main Street with his wife, Cassie, said they had the hotel completely booked for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Then COVID-19 hit.
People from out of the country had to cancel reservations as did others who felt they were in the vulnerable category for COVID-19.
“We decided we were going to be fair with everybody so sent back some deposit refunds,” he said.
Others asked if they could roll-over their reservations until next year which the Bradleys did.
“We were full, then we weren’t full. We filled it back up over time with people who decided they wanted to come here,” Bradley said Wednesday.
Bradley said he’s happy the city decided to forge ahead with this year’s Rally.
“It all goes back to finding a balance between the public health and safety and the economy,” he said.
Still, some worried that allowing so many visitors to congregate in Sturgis would put residents at risk of contracting the coronavirus.
Ainslie said city officials received no word from either local or state health officials about increased COVID-19 cases in Sturgis because of the Rally.
“We’ve heard of no spikes either of local patients or Rally attendees,” Ainslie said. “There is still an incubation period of three to 14 days.”
He noted that there has been an influx of tourists for the past six weeks in the Black Hills, yet the state still has one of the lowest infection rates in the country.
Ainslie said surveys of Rally attendees also shows that those who did come spent more money this year. That was especially true at grocery stores and the city-owned liquor store which could show an increase of nearly 27% in 2020, he said.
Although that was good news for Sturgis Liquor, it was bad news for downtown bar owners.
“They would come into town and have one or two beers, have lunch or dinner, buy their T-shirts and head back to their campsite,” Ainslie said. “There wasn’t nearly as much intermixing among people. Instead, people spent a lot more time with the group of people they came with.”
Virginia Rhodes, of Cycle Shirts, which operates at the epi-center of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally – Lazelle Street and Junction Avenue, said business at the 80th Rally was great.
“I didn’t bring enough. We’re gonna’ run out,” Rhodes said Thursday as she straightened shirts on the tables in the parking lot of Black Hills Federal Credit Union.
Rhodes was among vendors from across the country who waited to find out if the city of Sturgis would cancel this year’s Rally amid a global pandemic. But the Sturgis City Council voted to go ahead with the Rally with some modifications. The decision came down to the fact that city officials knew Rally-goers would still come, so the city better be prepared.
The COVID-19 pandemic version of the Rally had no opening ceremonies, no B-1 fly-over of Main Street, no bands or contests at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, and no photo towers.
But it did have hand-sanitizing stations on Main Street as well as a nightly disinfecting of the downtown sidewalks.
Ainslie said one thing that wasn’t missing from this year’s Rally was smiles.
“So many people that were here were so appreciative that there was a place that they could come and feel somewhat normal again,” he said. “I had hundreds of people commenting that it was wonderful to see people smile again.”
