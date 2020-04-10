33rd All Car Rally canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

BELLE FOURCHE –– The 33rd annual Center of the Nation All Car Rally, slated for June 20, has been canceled amid COVID-19 precautions.
The event, which features cars from more than a dozen different categories and over 60 years of auto history, has historically been held at Herrmann Park, which is also the city park.
Sam Silacci, president of the All Car Rally committee, told the Pioneer Thursday that the decision was made by the city of Belle Fourche.
“They’re not letting anybody use any city facilities (for large public gatherings) this entire summer,” he said.
Silacci said that although he just heard the news Wednesday and committee hasn’t had a chance to meet about it, he said everyone is disappointed about missing out on the rally this year. He said the committee will meet and discuss other potential ideas this year, which could include a “cruise night.”
For more information about the All Car Rally or future plans, follow the Center of the nation All Car Rally’s Facebook page.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.