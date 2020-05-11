2020 Butte-Lawrence County Fair still up in the air

BUTTE COUNTY –– Whether the Butte/Lawrence County Fair, scheduled for July 28-Aug. 1, will proceed this summer is anyone’s guess.
Michelle May, the fair advisor, spoke to the Butte County Commission’s Tuesday virtual meeting, explaining that it’s too soon to know how to proceed with the annual fair that takes place at the Butte County Fairgrounds in Nisland.
“May 15 is a target date for us right now,” she said. “Just last week, our director announced that there will be no face-to-face events until Aug. 15, however county fair achievement days are an exception at this point. We need to take things step by step.”
Mid-May will be an imperative time for the county to make decisions about how to proceed, May said.
“We need to be able to see, ‘Can we start some face-to-face within the CDC guidelines,’” she said.
The 4-H program operates under Gov. Kristi Noem, the state board of regents, and South Dakota State University.
“So I am not going to be making decisions … on a local level but working with (the commission), and working with others (statewide),” she said. “We all know we have to pay attention to what’s coming down and what the best (decision) is for the safety of our county and our community.”
May said more information and direction will be available after a May 18 meeting involving the state and other parties involved.
