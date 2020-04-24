2 arrested after pursuit

Pioneer staff reports
SPEARFISH — A woman was arrested in Spearfish, and a man was arrested in Wyoming following an altercation Thursday evening on Windmill Drive.
At approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man and woman fighting in and around a black Chevrolet pickup, said Spearfish Assistant Chief of Police Boyd Dean. Upon the first officer’s arrival to the scene, the female was seen driving away from the scene in the pickup. The male was not located until later.
The woman, later identified as Sarah Elizabeth Lenchner, 32, of Arvada, Colo., sped off when the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Dean said the officer realized that the incident would move into the downtown area and did not pursue Lenchner, although the officer did attempt to keep her vehicle in sight.
Lenchner abandoned the vehicle, which had allegedly been stolen from the Rapid City area, at the Spearfish Post Office.
Dean said she had been seen running west into the Jorgenson addition and contacted several residents seeking assistance.
Dean said officers conducted a foot patrol in the area and made contact with several residents Lenchner talked to but they were unable to locate her.
Later that night, around 10:10 p.m. officers responded to a report downtown of a stolen bicycle. Lenchner was discovered in the Exit 14 area and arrested with the bike.
The male, who was arrested in Wyoming by the state Highway Patrol, was identified as Johsua Micheal Wormuth, 25, also of Arvada, Dean said. He allegedly stole a vehicle from Spearfish.
He did not have further information as to charges Wormuth faces in Wyoming but said he would likely face charges locally.
Lenchner has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, eluding, and obstruction, Dean said. She too likely faces further charges.
Dean said he said the residents helped the department greatly by providing information about Lenchner.
