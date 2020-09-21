$19.6M Deadwood city budget down slightly for 2021

DEADWOOD — The city of Deadwood’s proposed 2021 budget reflects a slight decrease of $220,150, as the city commission considered the first reading of the budget ordinance Sept. 8, which provides for $19.6 million in appropriations for the Fiscal year beginning Jan. 1, 2021 and ending Dec. 31, 2021 versus $19.9 million in appropriations for fiscal year 2020.
“It’s been a very challenging year, but we’re still not 100% clear of what the impact’s going to be of COVID,” said Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown in her address to the commission. “We have yet to receive any CARES funding. We’re still waiting to see what that’s going to do, so at this point, there’s nothing indicated as to any funds received on this budget. But we had a lot of research, thoughtful planning, a lot of things that went into it. There were very few increases. Many departments actually went down from their previous year budget, from ’20, or stayed exactly the same. So, we’re just trying to be mindful. We just want to make sure that we continue to serve our citizens, our visitors, our employees, all of our businesses.”
Total general fund budget for 2021 is $7,614,598. Total historic preservation budget for 2020 is $6,091,000. Together, these two line items comprise nearly 70% of the budget.
A total of 15 other funds are in the 2020 budget, including the following line items in the following amounts:
• Parking and transportation $1,161,600;
• Business Improvement District 1-6 $482,000;
• Bed & booze $892,918;
• Business Improvement District 7 $500,000;
• Business Improvement District 8 $400,000;
• Business Improvement District 9 $90,000;
• Library $157,025; revolving loan fund $365,000;
• Mt. Moriah $127,455; sewer $30,000;
• Water $795,650;
• TIF debt service payment Lodge at Deadwood $400,836;
• TIF #10, $260,000;
• TIF debt service payment Optima LLC $135,971;
• TIF Stage Run $131,577.
A total of 13 non-profit and other organizations were allocated $447,025 in funding for 2021, to be paid from the bed and booze fund.
McKeown said the proceeds from this fund are regulated by South Dakota Codified Law on how they can be spent.
“The primary purpose being construction and maintenance of athletic facilities and the promotion or advertising of the city, its facilities, attractions, and activities,” she added.
McKeown said a list of those agencies includes:
• South Dakota Humanities Book Festival, $10,000;
• Boys and Girls Club of Lead $3,500;
• CASA $3,500;
• Shrine Circus, $3,500;
• Days of ’76, $10,000;
• Deadwood Chamber of Commerce $233,100;
• Deadwood Chamber Event Center Management, $22,425;
• Deadwood Chamber Outlaw Square Funding $100,000;
• Deadwood Lead Economic Development $48,000;
• Lord’s Cupboard $2,500;
• Northern Hills Alliance for Children $3,500;
• Teen Court $4,500;
• Twin City Clothing Center $2,500.
By the end of 2021, the city of Deadwood will have approximately $2.9 million in debt principle, excluding TIFs.
