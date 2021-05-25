SPEARFISH — The Zonta Club of Spearfish recently offered its annual essay competition to area seventh graders.
The contest had 12 entries this year and Kate Williamson, of Belle Fourche, and Olivia Brown, of Spearfish, were selected as this year’s winners, each awarded $250.
Each year, the Zonta Club of Spearfish and Zonta International celebrate Amelia Earhart, who was a former member of Zonta, a record-breaking aviator, and a women’s rights advocate.
To encourage the young women to consider a career in the non-traditional fields of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics, the Zonta Club of Spearfish offered a contest to either write an essay or produce a video that highlights Earhart’s accomplishments and demonstrates how Earhart may have given inspiration to consider a career in one of these fields.
