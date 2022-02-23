Women ... are not taking their politics lightly

DEADWOOD — Deadwood History, Inc. and the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission will host a presentation by Black Hills State University Professor Kelly Kirk at noon on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC), 150 Sherman Street, Deadwood. Please feel free to bring your lunch.
Mabel Rewman arrived in Deadwood with a history of community involvement. She quickly became active in various local organizations, which connected her to the final woman suffrage campaigns in South Dakota. Through her work on these campaigns, Rewman became known for her leadership and speaking abilities. She also realized that access to the ballot opened new doors for social and political activism for women. Utilizing the networks and skills she developed, Rewman stepped into new leadership roles, allowing her to continue to impact communities on a state and national level.
Kelly Kirk is the Director of the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, an instructor of history, and the Director of the Veterans Legacy Program at Black Hills State University. Active in the South Dakota woman suffrage centennial celebration, she continues to focus her research and writing on the suffrage movement in the Black Hills. In addition, Kirk serves on the South Dakota Humanities Council, the Museum Alliance of Rapid City board, and the Grace Balloch Memorial Library board of trustees.
Preservation Thursday is co-sponsored by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, Deadwood History, Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, Deadwood Chamber & Visitors Bureau, Black Hills Pioneer, The Lodge at Deadwood, Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel & Gaming Complex, and Saloon No. 10.
