VFW Post #2730 Poker Run a success

STURGIS — A group of 25 motorcycles were led away from Sturgis Harley Davidson on June 12 for a beautiful ride to various locations in the Black Hills. Dwight Griffee, event coordinator, led the group on his trike with U.S. flags flying proudly. Griffee reports that the 2021 event is the 3rd hosted by the Paha Sapa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2730.
Participants enjoyed stops at Cheyenne Crossing, Steal Wheels, Happy Tavern and Big Mama’s. Riders returned to Sturgis meeting at the Veterans Club. There the riders compared poker hands and participate in a silent auction. Funds raised during the event will go to help local veterans and their families.
Griffee stated, “the event sponsors continue to support this event and we greatly appreciate them.”
Sturgis VFW Post #2730 meets on the first Thursday on each month at the Sturgis Veterans Club. The meetings begin at 6 p.m. and members are encouraged to attend.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.