UPDATE: This event has been canceled.
DEADWOOD — Deadwood History, Inc. and the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission will host a presentation by Bill Markley, South Dakota Humanities Council Speakers’ Bureau Scholar, author, and historian, at noon on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the Historic Adams House, 22 Van Buren St., Deadwood. The lecture is free to Deadwood History members and $5 for non-members. Please feel free to bring your lunch and a lawn chair. For more information call 722-4800. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC), 150 Sherman Street, Deadwood.
In 1874 Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer led an expedition into the Black Hills where his prospectors discovered gold along French Creek, setting off a stampede to the Black Hills and leading to violent confrontations with the Lakota and other tribes. But before that happened there had been constant warfare with those tribes which had not signed the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty. Sitting Bull was one of those leaders. When railroad survey teams passed through their hunting grounds in Dakota and Montana Territories, Sitting Bull and others fought to expel them. One of the military leaders assigned to protect the railroad surveyors was Custer. What happened during those clashes? What was Sitting Bull doing as prospectors invaded the Black Hills? What were Sitting Bull’s actions leading up to and during the Battle of the Little Big Horn? These and similar topics will be discussed in this presentation.
Bill Markley’s book Geronimo and Sitting Bull: Leaders of the Legendary West, released May 2021, is the third book in the Legendary West series. The first book, Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson chronicles their adventures; and the second, Billy the Kid and Jesse James; tells their tales. Along with coauthor Kellen Cutsforth, Markley explores ten historical controversies in his Old West Showdown. Markley has written additional nonfiction books including Dakota Epic, his journal written while working as an extra in Dances with Wolves; and a historical novel, Deadwood Dead Men, set during August 1876. A member of Western Writers of America, he writes for True West, Wild West, and Roundup magazines. His upcoming books are Standoff at High Noon, a sequel to Old West Showdown, exploring ten more Old West controversies, to be released October 2021, and Wild Bill and Buffalo Bill, the fourth book in the Legendary West series, to be released in 2022.
History on the Lawn is co-sponsored by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, Deadwood History, Deadwood Chamber & Visitors Bureau, Saloon No. 10, South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and Riverfront Broadcasting.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.