United Way of the Black Hills Raises over $2 Million to Support the Black Hills Community

RAPID CITY — The United Way of the Black Hills (UWBH) has completed their campaign fundraising season. In total, UWBH has raised $2,088,094, which is 98.87% of their set goal of $2,112,000.
“We are grateful for everyone that has supported us this year, and I’m happy to say we exceeded our goal in most communities we serve.” shared Jamie Toennies, Executive Director of UWBH. “We are, first and foremost, about helping people. We care about individual lives that are changed with the help of United Way, and we care about improving the overall quality of life in the communities we serve. These funds allow us to accomplish this for our Black Hills community.”
The final numbers for each region in the Black Hills were:
Rapid City: $1,750,901, which is 97.27% of their goal
Sturgis: $108,531, which is 117% of their goal
Northern Hills: $135,794, which is 104% of their goal
Southern Hills: $92,868, which is 104% of their goal
All money raised in the annual campaign stays local and helps support over 50 nonprofit organizations in the Black Hills. For regions that exceeded their annual goal, the surplus will be used to fund additional grant opportunities for nonprofits in their community.
“These donations will be used to address the mental health, substance abuse, affordable housing, early education, abuse and neglect, financial stability, food security, and transportation needs of families living in the Black Hills,” stated Toennies.
Those interested in learning more about how UWBH helps the local community can visit their website at www.unitedwayblackhills.org.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.