Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center holds auditions for Pumpkinfest play

BELLE FOURCHE — The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s museum theatre program, the Tri-State Performers, will hold auditions on Monday, September 20 and Tuesday, September 21 from 6-8 p.m. for the Pumpkinfest play, “The Mystery of the Crystal Mask.”
The play will be performed at noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 16th, during the 5th annual Pumpkinfest celebration, held in and on the lawns of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.
The play is a short mystery-comedy about a series of Halloween costume parties held at the home of the eccentric millionaires, Reginald and Millicent Sandringham. During the first party a crystal mask goes missing and detective Della Quill is called to investigate. Her sleuthing is complicated by the fact that everyone she speaks to describes a different mask.
There are roles for nine featured players, which can be played by late grade school, middle school or high school age actors. There is also a number of costumed party guests, which can be played by younger grade school actors.
No audition preparation is necessary, but actors need to provide a list of rehearsal conflicts. Rehearsals typically run from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. The final week of rehearsals call for mandatory attendance.
For more information about this production or Pumpkinfest, please call the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center at 605-723-1200. The museum and visitor center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.
