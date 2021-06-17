The Matthews announces Summer Writing and Art Contests

SPEARFISH — The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center is kicking off its summer with two contests: a Summer Art BINGO challenge and a Writing Contest.
“Summer is a great time to slow down, relax a little, and create some art,” explained Darren Granaas, executive director at the Matthews. “We love putting out opportunities that encourage community members to get creating--no matter their skill level.”
The Writing Contest is similar to the Short Contest the Matthews hosted in May of 2020. This year, the contest has been expanded to include poetry and has a theme of “origin stories.” Writers are asked to submit works that are inspired by this theme.
Full contest details can be found at matthewsopera.com/writingcontest. Submissions are due by June 30.
“Our Summer Art BINGO is a new event we are trying and we are so excited to see how it goes,” Granaas added. “We have a BINGO card in our gallery and online with different ideas for arts and crafts you can create at home. Create enough of them to form a BINGO and you will be entered into a drawing for arts supplies and tickets to future events.”
The Matthews will also have a handful of in-person and take-home craft days throughout the summer that participants can utilize to complete their BINGO cards. The in-person craft days are June 26 and July 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The take-home craft days are June 12 and July 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Granaas said there will also be a place in the gallery for those participating in Summer Art BINGO to display their completed works. This challenge will be going on from now through July. More information can be found at matthewsopera.com/artbingo.
“No matter what, we just want people to keep making art,” Granaas said. “We hope these contests will help spark something great!”
