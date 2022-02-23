SURF Foundation to host virtual Donor Appreciation event

LEAD — The Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) Foundation will host a virtual Donor Appreciation event, “We are Thankful for You,” Thursday, Feb. 24, from 5-6 p.m. The event is open to the public and can be accessed by emailing the Foundation at nwheeler@sanfordlab.org.
Staci Miller, director of the SURF Foundation, said the event is a way to publicly thank the many donors who have contributed to education and outreach programming at SURF and the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, as well as the Cangleska Wakan (Sacred Circle in Lakota) Garden, an ethnobotanical garden.
“SURF is especially excited to see the strong support for this project,” Miller said. “Cangleska Wakan is just one way SURF is recognizing the diversity of the people who call the Black Hills home,” Miller said.
The Garden will feature a medicine wheel, native plants and tributes to four sacred sites: Bear Butte, the Badlands, Black Elk Peak and Bear Lodge. It also will offer a space for learning, connecting communities, quiet reflection and cultivating cultural awareness.
“We are building strong relationships that open doors for public and corporate contributions and our community’s collaborative spirit has never been stronger,” Miller said. “We are grateful for our donors and the support they have shown in supporting SURF’s mission to advance science and learning.”
“We are so grateful to our donors for making 2021 a great year,” said Dana Dykhouse, Chair of the SURF Foundation Board. “Each donation to the Foundation builds on SURF’s mission, inviting young people to explore the research being led by SURF scientists, while providing a window to our future. With the growth of the SURF Foundation Board, we continue to gain momentum and expect 2022 to be an exciting year.”
