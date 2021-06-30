Sturgis Golden K Kiwanis Club makes donations

STURGIS — The Sturgis Golden K Kiwanis Club was pleased to recently present annual donations to several non profits. Recipients of checks are: Kathy Dykstra, Children’s Librarian, Les VandenBoss, Love Inc., Jan Beck, Youth and Family Services, Deb Looby, standing in for ABC Afterschool Program, Melinda Smiley, Whitewood PTO. Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, not pictured, also received a check.
