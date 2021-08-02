State Library announces $1.9M in grants

PIERRE — The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) through has granted several Black Hills libraries with funding the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“These funds will help libraries across our state to invest in infrastructure, technology, and materials that will serve their patrons through modern, innovative facilities and practices well into the future,” said Brenda Hemmelman, interim state librarian.
The Belle Fourche Public Library received $15,000; Grace Balloch Memorial Library received $20,000; the Newell School District library received $15,000; and Black Hills State University received $100,000.
Funds from the grants will be used for technology to replace old computers, printers, and iPads; podcasting equipment; digitization equipment; books, audio books, and e-books; 3D printers and other makerspace equipment; furniture with embedded technology; library automation software; and SMART boards/Promethean boards for classroom teaching and displays.
The South Dakota State Library has also purchased $76,000 worth of audiobooks and e-books for the South Dakota Titles to Go (SDTTG) consortium with funds from IMLS through ARPA.
