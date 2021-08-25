Spearfish P.E.O. recognizes members

SPEARFISH — Spearfish P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Chapter N members Joan Bockwold, Hilda Locke and Bonnie Slusher were recognized at the virtual State P.E.O. Convention for their 55-year membership to P.E.O. This organization is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate each other to achieve their highest aspirations.
Additionally, the group awarded Marissa Hight a P.E.O. Educational Loan. Hight qualified for financial assistance up to $15,000.00 loan for her master’s degree at 2% interest. Hight graduated with a double major from Augustana in biology and art. She continued her education in Aurora, Colo., where she was preparing graphics for medical journals. She graduated in May 2021 and is currently working remotely as a medical visualization engineer for a company from Ireland. Her work is in creating models that help doctors to describe the procedure to their patients or for the doctors to visually prepare before they do surgery.
