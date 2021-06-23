‘South Highway 85 band’ to perform at Belle Fourche’s Hometown Thursdays

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s Hometown Thursday on June 24 features South Highway 85 Band, a new food vendor and colorful kids’ crafts
The third week of Hometown Thursday will feature an area favorite, the popular South Highway 85 Band, for the 6:30-9:30 p.m. event. The band describes itself as “A few redneck/hippie outlaws covering some great old Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and classic rock tunes!”
The Hometown Thursday crew will have beer sales and food vendors include R-V Catering and Street Eats. The new Torch Creamery will also be on hand selling ice cream treats. There will be craft vendors, as well.
Activities for kids include train rides, gold panning, an archaeological dig box, lawn games like cornhole plus painting and puzzles and a special craft to make a butterfly suncatcher. Trec Badlands Headstart will also offer activities for smaller children.
The Johnny Spaulding Cabin will be open for visitation as will the museum. In the museum store, there is a one-night-only special of 25% off a piece of jewelry.
There is some seating at rock or wrought iron tables, but those who attend are also encouraged to bring their own seating or blankets to sit on.
Hometown Thursday takes place at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center and its grounds. It is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche. Call 605-723-1200 for more information.
