South Dakota Nurses Foundation offers scholarships

PIERRE — South Dakota Nurses Foundation (SDNF) is a charitable organization established by the South Dakota Nurses Association. Charitable gifts and contributions to SDNF are used to support nursing education, research and service.
SDNF currently offers four scholarships to SD residents:
1. SDNF Scholarship - one $2,000 scholarships to support a registered nurse pursuing a graduate degree with the career goal of teaching nursing or working in a high-need area of South Dakota.
2. Rita H. Walsh Scholarship – two $2,000 scholarships to support an undergraduate student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing or a registered nurse pursuing a higher level of nursing education.
3. Marianne M. Stenvig Scholarship – one $1,000 scholarship to support a male registered nurse pursuing a graduate degree in nursing or a related field.
4. Dr. Carl and Leona Stadler Scholarship - one $500 scholarship to support an undergraduate nursing student who is enrolled in a recognized tribal nation in South Dakota.
For these scholarships’ criteria and application procedure, go to https://sdnursesassociation.nursingnetwork.com and click on the South Dakota Nurses Foundation link. For other related information, contact carmantimmerman@gmail.com.
Oct. 1 is the application deadline for all scholarships.
