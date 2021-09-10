South Dakota awarded federal funds under the emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program

SIOUX FALLS — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced that $250,002 has been awarded to South Dakota by the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) under Phase 37 of this program to supplement food, shelter, rent, mortgage, and utility assistance programs for people with non-disaster related emergencies.
Funding will be allocated to Local Recipient Organizations (LRO’s) by the State Set-Aside Committee using a formula based on current unemployment, food insecurity and poverty data from the entire state. The Local Boards of each LRO will then determine how those funds will be distributed to qualified agencies in the counties that they oversee.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must: 1) be non-profit 2) have accounting capabilities 3) practice non-discrimination 4) demonstrate ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter services 5) convene a voluntary board (if a private entity).
Agencies interested in applying for funding can contact Diane Briest, State Set-Aside Committee Member, at (605) 335-0364 for information on where to apply for funding. Current participating LRO’s are not required to re-apply for funding during this phase but should notify the State Set-Aside committee if they are considering changing their status as an LRO.
Deadline for applications is no later than C.O.B. September 17, 2021.
