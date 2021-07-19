SEDC names 2021 Women in Leadership scholarship recipient

SPEARFISH — Karley LaFountain, Director of Prairie Hills Child Care Center in Spearfish, has been selected as the Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) 2021 Women in Leadership Scholarship recipient. The annual scholarship will provide LaFountain with the opportunity to attend the South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity (SD CEO) 2021 Women in Leadership series to be held July 27-29 at The Barn at Aspen Acres near Spearfish.
The Women in Leadership series is in its eighth year, thus far graduating over 150 local business leaders with specialized training in communication, decision making, project management and other vital aspects to successful leadership in both professional and personal contexts. This year’s program is themed “Focusing on the Future” and will feature over a dozen guest speakers to engage and connect with LaFountain and the other program participants.
“I am very honored and excited to have earned this scholarship and to be able to spend two and a half days with incredible female leaders from our area,” said LaFountain. “Getting to grow and learn alongside them is going to be an amazing experience that I get to use right away with all my staff in hopes to empower them and help them grow.” LaFountain is specifically looking forward to gaining more knowledge in the areas of conflict management and mentorship.
“Supporting and investing in the professional development and personal growth of our local business leaders is very important to our organization,” noted SEDC Executive Director Kory Menken. “SEDC is pleased to partner with SD CEO in helping to build strong leaders for our community and region.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.