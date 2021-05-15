Season opening of historic cabin will take place on ‘Johnny Spaulding Day’

BELLE FOURCHE –– A reception will be held at the Johnny Spaulding Cabin on May 15 to note its official opening for the 2021 summer season.
In honor of the event, former Belle Fourche Mayor Gloria Landphere proclaimed on May 3 that May 15 would be “Johnny Spaulding Day.”
Spaulding was one of the most noted pioneers of the area; he came here during the 1876 gold rush and served as a scout, hunter and guide. He built the cabin out of hand-hewn logs hauled from the hills between Crook City and Deadwood and it was originally located on the Lower Redwater River just north of U.S. Highway 34 east near Belle Fourche.
The cabin was initially lived in by Johnny Spaulding’s sister, brother-in-law, and their children. In subsequent decades, others lived in the cabin, as it was inhabited until the late 1930s.
In 1960, the cabin was donated to the Tri-State Museum by the W.A. Helmer family. The Belle Fourche Lions Club took on the project, adding a side porch. The Lions also shingled the roof, built a new chimney, and stained the logs.
In 2006, the Questers Club in Belle Fourche obtained a grant to help with the preservation of the Spaulding cabin, and the museum and the city of Belle Fourche moved the cabin to the banks of the Belle Fourche River. The Lions Club constructed a new porch for the cabin and the Questers Club cleaned and furnished the cabin during the spring of 2007.
In the autumn of 2020, a Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center Collections archivist re-stained the cabin’s exterior and fixed windows and doors. In the spring, the archivist did a thorough cleaning of the interior and rearranged some of the artifacts within to give it a fresh look. Currently in the works, the city’s public works department plans to install electricity in the cabin so that it can be open during later hours for events and festivals to be held this summer.
“We open the cabin every summer and have it staffed with a friendly, knowledgeable volunteer; it is one of the most popular attractions on the complex,” said Museum and Visitor Center Director Kristi Thielen. “But we’ve never really given the cabin a day all its own and we felt it was due for that honor.”
On Johnny Spaulding Day, refreshments will be offered to those who attend and will reflect the era in which the cabin was built: lemonade and kuchen. Additionally, visitors can enter a drawing for a $30 gift certificate to the Tri-State Museum Store.
The Johnny Spaulding Cabin, like the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center and the Center of the Nation Monument, is located at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche. For more information, call 723-1200.
