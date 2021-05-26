SDSU Football Coach John Stiegelmeier and wife Laurie offer dollar for dollar match to help feed South Dakota kids

BROOKINGS — Even though Coach John Stiegelmeier and the South Dakota State University’s Jackrabbit’s football team are returning to our state without the 2021 FCS Championship title, they are still champions in the eyes of many in our home state. The Jackrabbits battled injuries, a downpour of rain, and lightening yet continued to hold strong in the game to the very end.
As with any battle lost, life continues, lessons are learned and there is more work to be done. As the sun rises on another day, there is another opponent that Coach John and his wife Laurie are preparing to tackle… child hunger in South Dakota.
Children at risk of hunger are provided free or reduced meals through the National School Lunch Program. While this program effectively combats hunger during the school day, it does not address the needs of children when school is not in session. This is where Feeding South Dakota’s Child Hunger Programs step in.
One such program is the BackPack Program, designed to fill this gap by providing at-risk children with nutritious, easy-to-prepare foods during weekends and holidays. When asked through a survey, “In the last month, did you ever worry that the food in your house would run out before you were able to buy more?” 76 percent of parents whose children receive backpacks responded with “often” or “sometimes.” This program fills a significant gap for over 4,500 children in South Dakota who experience food insecurity.
“When the bell rings Monday morning, it’s incredibly difficult for a child to focus when she hasn’t eaten since Saturday and her stomach is rumbling with hunger pains,” said Christina Oey, Development Director, Feeding South Dakota. “We want to provide for these kids nutritionally so they can excel academically.”
Despite the benefits of the BackPack Program, it does come with limitations. Currently, 75 percent of Feeding South Dakota’s BackPack Program participants share the items in the BackPack with at least one other family member. In addition, the number of BackPack Program participants drops steeply from elementary to middle school and again from middle to high school. This is due in part from the stigma that increases as these children get older as well as the fact that the backpack is not adequate for students in middle school and high school. An adolescent, especially one who is active and growing, could easily eat the entire package of food in one sitting. The School Food Pantry Program allows Feeding South Dakota to better target this age group and meet their nutritional needs.
School Food Pantry Programs help to end child hunger by providing food to children and their families at school. School-based pantries are located on the grounds of a school to provide an easily accessible source of food assistance to low-income students and their families. A school pantry provides an opportunity to provide perishable foods that the BackPack Program is unable to distribute like meat, dairy, bread, eggs and produce.
Feeding South Dakota is currently serving an average 180 children each month at school food pantries in Axtell Park, Whittier Middle School, and Hawthorne Elementary School in Sioux Falls. The following schools will resume school food pantries in the fall of 2021: The Vocational Building of Rapid City Area Schools, General Beadle Elementary, South Middle School, North Middle School and the Douglas School District in Box Elder.
The Challenge
Continuing through May 27, Coach John and Laurie Stiegelmeier will be matching every donation made to Feeding South Dakota’s Child Hunger Programs, dollar for dollar up to $12,000.
Donations can be made in the following ways:
Online at www.feedingsouthdakota.org/coach
Mailed to 4701 N Westport Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57107, Attn: Gifts Processor (reference “Coach’s Challenge” in the memo line)
Over the phone by calling (605) 335-0364
To thank donors for their support of this matching challenge, the Stiegelmeiers and South Dakota State University are providing prizes consisting of:
All donors are eligible to win a dinner for two with Coach John and Laurie Stiegelmeier. Valued at $250.
All donors providing gifts of $500 or more are eligible to win one of the following:
Two Loge seats to a 2021/2022 South Dakota State University home football game of the winner’s choice. Valued at $300.
Four Club level tickets to a 2021/2022 South Dakota State University home football game of the winner’s choice. Valued at $500.
Two passes to travel with the 2021/2022 Jackrabbit’s football team to a game of the winner’s choice. Valued at $1,200.
Winners will be announced on our Facebook page on June 2nd!
“There is nothing more fulfilling than knowing that each one of us can do something so small to help some of the most vulnerable in our communities. A gift today can make a huge impact in the life of a child in need,” said Coach Stiegelmeier.
