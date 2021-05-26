SD HOSA hosts more than 550 attendees at the 9th annual State Leadership Conference

SIOUX FALLS –– For the first time in two years, South Dakota HOSA held its 9th annual conference in-person at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls April 8-9. First Gentleman Bryon Noem welcomed over 550 students that attended the conference. Members were given the opportunity to compete in over 60 competitive events and participate in a variety of breakout sessions.
Samantha Walters represented the Spearfish HOSA chapter and for the second year in a row she placed in the top two in the state for each of her events. Walters won first place in the Human Growth and Development competition, and she took second place in Extemporaneous Writing event. Her top finishes in both events qualified her for the National HOSA competition, which will be held virtually in June.
Walters was also awarded a scholarship for winning first place in the HOSA/South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians Essay Contest. Walters is senior and plans to attend Augustana University in the fall.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.