SD honors local woman with state proclamation

SOUTH DAKOTA — Cindy Koopman-Viergets retired from the South Dakota Department of Health after 30 years of service. She received a Challenge Medal from Gov. Kristi Noem as well as a Governor’s Proclamation setting June 8, 2021 as Cindy Koopman-Viergets Day.
She began her employment with the Office of Licensure and Certification in 2005, and over the years served as a registered sanitarian, life safety code inspector and health inspector among more.
“Whereas, it is fitting and proper to honor this outstanding South Dakotan on her retirement from the Department of Health on June 8, 2021.
“Now, therefore, I, Kristi Noem, Governor of the State of South Dakota, do hereby proclaim June 8, 2021, as Cindy Koopman-Viergets Day,” according to the proclamation.
