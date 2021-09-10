SD CEO welcomes Carissa Hauck as marketing specialist

SPEARFISH — With big changes ahead for SD CEO, Carissa will play a key role in keeping everyone connected.
SD CEO West Women’s Business Center, an organization that provides training, counseling, and technical assistance to aspiring women and entrepreneurs in the state of South Dakota, welcomes Carissa Hauck as the new Marketing Specialist. Carissa is the owner and co-founder of Scobi Kombucha and brings her three years of entrepreneurial experience to SD CEO, starting on August 9th this year.
“As a past business owner, Carissa understands the opportunities and challenges entrepreneurs face when it comes to executing smart marketing strategies,” said Michelle Kane, SD CEO West Director. “She is also a fantastic writer, and this experience will not only elevate SD CEO’s presence in the marketplace but will be instrumental with growing the new SD CEO East Women’s Business center in Sioux Falls.”
