Salvation Army Angel Tree, Toy Drive, Christmas assistance sign-up information

BLACK HILLS –– The Salvation Army is “rescuing Christmas” amid the COVID-19 pandemic by once again helping families and individuals throughout the Black Hills who find themselves in need this Christmas Season.
Christmas food boxes for families, seniors, and individuals as well as Angel Tree gifts serving children ages 0-12 are available this year. Applications will be taken in multiple locations. Angel Tree host sites, such as businesses, churches, workplaces, and service groups, are now being recruited to help raise over 5,000 toys, games, clothing items, and gifts for distribution this year.
For RAPID CITY AND SURROUNDING AREAS:
Applications will be taken from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 2-6 at The Salvation Army located at 405 N. Cherry in Rapid City.
Applicants at both sites will need to bring a photo ID, proof of residency and if signing up children for toys, a medical card or birth certificate for each child. We are asking all applicants to wear a mask during the application process, masks are provided.
The Salvation Army expects to serve hundreds of households with food, toys, and hope this Christmas season, thanks in large part to community support of the Angel Tree Toy Drive. For more information on these programs, contact Captain Kelsie Moreno at (605) 342-0982.
