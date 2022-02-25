Realtors for Kids receives donation

SPEARFISH — Realtors for Kids (RFK) was lucky enough to be chosen to receive $10,000 from Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union’s 10 for 10 for 10 Program! RFK was submitted by Melody Fallon, long- time supporter, through the Northern Hills Federal Credit Union. We are so incredibly grateful for this generous gift! Pictured from left, are Julie Hatfield, Alloya, as well as employees of NHFCU & RFK Board members (Melody Fallon; Floyd Rummel III; Kip Wagner; Gloria Rantapaa; Shannon Binegar; Crystal Edson; Brandy Hartman; Cher Rhoades; Dan Roe; Kristen Harding; Sidney Toennies; Stacy Domolgaski; Darla Jordan; Alecia Hoffman; Heather Pleinis; and Kyha, friend of RFK.) RFK thanks NHFCU and Alloya.
