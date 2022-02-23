Realtors For Kids Annual Auction to be held March 11

SPEARFISH — The 19th annual Realtors for Kids (RFK) benefit Auction will be held March 11, at the Lodge at Deadwood. The Broadway themed event will start the night off with the Silent Auction opening at 6:00pm and Live auction to begin at 7 p.m. The auctioneers David Wilson and crew, will bring excitement to the room of over 400 attendees.
There will be storyboards of families sharing their stories of courage and what positive effect RFK had on their family. Over $1,168,000 has been donated back to our community since 2003.
Realtors for Kids is a non-profit organization that was started in 2003, when a group of individuals from the Northern Black Hills Association of Realtors got together to discuss a way to address the growing need in our communities. Realtors For Kids strives to build stronger communities by creating opportunities for the children. The funds raised stay in our local Northern Black Hills Communities including Belle Fourche, Deadwood, Lead, Newell, Nisland, Spearfish, St. Onge, Sturgis and Vale. Over 200 children received special financial assistance last year from Realtors For Kids.
If you would like more information regarding Realtors For Kids or know of a child in need, please log on to www.realtorsforkids.org.
