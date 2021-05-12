Preservation Thursday: King of the Hills – The Untold Story of the Real Al Swearingen

DEADWOOD — Deadwood History, Inc. and the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission will host a presentation by Robert (Bob) Harrison, at noon on Thursday, May 13, at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC), 150 Sherman Street, Deadwood. Free to members and $5 for non-members. Social distancing and limited admission will be implemented. The event is wheelchair accessible. Please feel free to bring your lunch.
Bob Harrison’s presentation will cover the life and times of Al Swearingen, who needs no introduction in Deadwood. Ellis Albert (Al) Swearingen left home at an early age to travel throughout the West, and his family heritage happened to provide some key connections which enabled his many ventures. Swearingen died in Denver in 1904 under mysterious circumstances using an assumed name and was returned to Iowa accompanied by a brother. He was buried a few miles from the family farm in an unmarked grave, forgotten for a century. David Milch, intrigued by the legend of the lawless town, created the acclaimed HBO® Deadwood series in 2004 with Ian McShane portraying Al Swearingen. Bob Harrison’s great-great-grandmother was Swearingen’s older sister. Swearingen was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, as was Harrison. As one of Swearingen’s closest living relatives, Harrison has been researching the family for 20 years and feels he has uncovered a great story.
Robert L. Harrison is the owner and CEO of RLH Consulting, founded in 2013 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, specializing in engineering, project management, analytics, and financial services. He has an extensive background in Design Engineering, Product/Project Management, Financial/Capital/Network Planning, Telecom, and Logistics. Harrison has worked for General Electric, Amana Refrigeration, McLeodUSA, PAETEC, Windstream, and Reynold Engineering and Equipment. He has a bachelor of science in Engineering Science from Iowa State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Iowa. Harrison’s interests include historical research in westward expansion, including the development of town sites, mining camps, and ghost towns.
This program was made possible by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, Deadwood History, Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, Deadwood Chamber & Visitors Bureau, The Lodge at Deadwood, Spearfish Chamber of Commerce, and Saloon No. 10.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.