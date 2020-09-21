NHCASA Recognizes the Efforts of Volunteers and Partners

SPEARFISH — The Northern Hills Court Appointed Special Advocate Program (NHCASA) annual volunteer banquet was held in Spearfish on Sept. 10. With an All Star theme, CASA Executive Director, Kate Kelley, shared stories of success for children and recognized volunteers and partners of CASA for their service to children that have been abused and neglected in the Northern Hills.
The following recipients received awards: Outstanding New Volunteer, John Schmeltzer; Continual Excellence in Advocacy, Marcia Barnes; Excellence in Court Reporting, Susie Gross; Above and Beyond, Angie Duncan; Optima Excellence, Linda Stambaugh; Outstanding Service to Children, Cassie Wendt and the Butte County State’s Attorney’s Office; Friend of CASA- Janet Frame, Legends & Legacies; Partner of CASA, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department; Special Award for Service, South Dakota American Legion Auxiliary; Board Member of the Year, Sadie Snyder; Spirit of CASA, Carol Edwards; and Longevity Awards: Bonnie Miller, Earle Karels, Jen Hayford– 5 years; Marcia Barnes- 8 years; Diana Reth, Kelli Davis, Kim Marsing- 10 years.
The event closed with the drawing for the trip raffle. Dan Hartman of Spearfish won this year’s trip.
NHCASA advocates for abused and neglected children in the Fourth Judicial Circuit; including Lawrence, Meade, and Butte counties. For more information on CASA visit www.nhcasa.org.
