Nearly $1,000 for ‘Spread the Tunes’

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Holiday Inn/Lucky’s 13 Pub teamed up with “Spread the Tunes” to host a fundraiser – Beer, Brats and Bluegrass – on Nov. 20. The evening included a brat buffet, featured beers from Crow Peak and Spearfish Brewing (both sponsors) as well as cornhole and entertainment from Six Mile Road (local band), and Stillhouse Junkies out of Colorado.
A total of $919 was raised for Spread the Tunes. A lot of fun was had at the event.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.