Museum seeks artifact loans for new temp exhibit ‘By the Sea, By the Sea’

BELLE FOURCHE — The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will open a new temporary exhibit June 12 and is seeking artifact loans for it.
The exhibit is entitled “By the Sea, By the Sea” and will include photos, storyboards, a touchscreen quiz, an activity table, and books to read. Storyboards will be “snapshots” of ocean info including ocean origin stories, early sea voyages, the beginning of steamship travel, and “Her Deepness,” the woman who was the first person to walk the ocean floor. There will also be stories about the strange case of the bathtub toys inadvertently dumped in the ocean that have washed up on shores throughout the world, and an ancient shipwreck raised to be in a museum “aquarium,” where archaeologists work on it while visitors watch.
“The centerpiece will be information on the Western Inland Sea, which ran through the center of today’s United States, some 100 million years ago,” said Tri-State Museum Director Kristi Thielen. “Ocean fossils can still be found throughout this area. Those of us in landlocked areas such as the Tri-State area don’t think of us having a relationship with the ocean — but in fact, we do. Everyone does.”
The exhibit will take a light-hearted look at oceanside tourism, and is looking for items such as postcards, scarves, hats, unusual seashells, colored sand, novelty sunglasses, or beachy décor items that may have been acquired on a trip to an ocean or seaside area. Loaned items always go back to their owners after the exhibit has closed.
If you have an item to loan for “By the Sea, By the Sea,” call Jada Udager, collections archivist, at 723-1200.
The Tri-State Museum is located at 415 5th Ave. in Belle Fourche.
