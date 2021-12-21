SPEARFISH — The Masons of Spearfish Lodge #18 have a special reason to be thankful this Christmas season.
The gavel that was used by then South Dakota Grand Master Robert Benton for the May 7, 1966, Grand Lodge cornerstone ceremony of the new Masonic Lodge in Spearfish, which was carved from the 1955 Eisenhower National Christmas tree, has been reunited with the Spearfish Lodge. This tree was cut in the Black Hills National Forest off Boyles Canyon Road and Red Lake Trailhead.
The family of PGM Robert Benton returned the historic gavel to South Dakota this summer and in a special ceremony South Dakota Past Grand Master Harold Ireland presented Spearfish Lodge Master Charles W. Nicholas the gavel to be permanently displayed in the Spearfish Lodge. “We were surprised, honored and humbled to receive this historic gavel made from the 1955 National Christmas Tree, harvested right here in the Black Hills National Forest; and used for the dedication of our Masonic Lodge,” said Charles Nicholas.
The gavel was given to GM Robert Benton by Johnny Bivens with an accompanying note that said:
“Dear Brother Bob: This is a token of friendship and brotherly love. It is from the beautiful spruce that went from the Black Hills to Washington and adorned the White House lawn at Christmas 1955. The tree was 65 years old: the same as our president, Johnny Bivens. PGM Benton was a member of Tin City Lodge #114 in Hill City and Custer City Lodge #66 in Custer. His Grand Master’s program was, Masonry: A living Force in the Community. He served for a time as South Dakota State Secretary of Finance and in 1966 as Chairman of the Masonic Service Association.
Masonry, a benevolent, educational and charitable organization is the world’s oldest and largest fraternity of men dedicated to helping each other and contributes to the betterment of society.
Masonic Lodges across South Dakota support various local youth and community projects and humanitarian efforts through South Dakota Masonic Charities.
