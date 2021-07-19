Lead-Deadwood Area Lions Club constructs picnic tables

DEADWOOD — Pictured from left, Lions John Martinisko, Lisa Johnson, Gary Witt. Seated is Lion Sue Witt. Two members of the Lead-Deadwood Area Lions Club constructed five picnic tables for the Gold Street pocket park in Deadwood. Main Street Initiative provided materials and Deadwood Parks Department provided the construction site. Lions Gary Witt and John Martinisko put in over 60 man-hours to complete the project. Visitors and residents alike now have a place to sit and relax in downtown Deadwood.
