Johnson’s office now accepting fall 2022 internship applications

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) is seeking internship applications for the fall semester in his Washington, Rapid City, Aberdeen, and Sioux Falls offices. The internship program will run from September through December.
Duties will include researching legislation, writing memos, attending committee hearings and briefings, answering constituent phone calls, sorting mail, and providing support to the staff and the Member of Congress.
Interns will be given the opportunity to develop their research, writing, and communications skills while working closely alongside legislative and communications staff. They will also gain an in-depth understanding of how the legislative branch of government operates while helping to serve South Dakota constituents.
“Our interns play an integral role in ensuring our office is firing on all cylinders,” said Johnson. “We make sure that each intern receives hands-on experience in the operation of their government, both in Washington and in the state. It is our goal that every intern will leave this office prepared to enter the workforce successfully.”
Interested applicants should complete the online internship application and submit a resume online no later than July 15. More information about the internship program, along with the application, can be found online at https://dustyjohnson.house.gov/services/internships.
