BELLE FOURCHE — Hometown Thursday for June 17 will feature Judd Hoos onstage. The band is popular with regional audiences and released their latest EP Not Alone in June of 2021. Judd Hoos headlined 10 nights at the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and was showcased during the NACA Live convention in Denver, Colorado.
Hometown Thursday is now held on the lawns of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche, at 415 Fifth Avenue. Beer and food vendors will be down on the back lawn as will be the train rides for kids and an inflatable. Other activities for kids, including face painting, arts and crafts, cornhole and lawn games and TREC Badlands booth, will be on the lawn between the Tri-State complex and the Johnny Spaulding Cabin, or on the museum back deck.
The Museum Gift Shop will have a “one night only” special of 25% off Bedtime Shadow Books for kids. These books provide templates through which a child can shine a flashlight, to create a shadowed image on their bedroom wall.
The museum itself will be open for visitation, as will be the Johnny Spaulding Cabin.
For more information about the event, please call (605) 723-1200.
