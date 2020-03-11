Friends of the NHTC Board donates $4,000

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Rain...changing to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.