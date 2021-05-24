First Saturday Brunch for June is “Crow Dog: Courtroom Clash of Cultures”

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will hold a First Saturday Brunch on June 5 with a presentation entitled “Crow Dog: Courtroom Clash of Cultures.”
Crow Dog was a Lakota chief whose 1881 murder of rival Spotted Tail led to a celebrated U.S. Supreme Court ruling about tribal sovereignty. During the time Crow Dog was incarcerated in Deadwood, and while under a sentence of death, he became a much-loved local celebrity.
The presentation will be provided by Wayne Gilbert, a Black Hills historian and humanities scholar who has lectured widely on a number of topics. Gilbert appears courtesy of the South Dakota Humanities Council.
Brunch is $5 per person or free with membership and is served at 10 a.m. and the presentation is at 10:30 p.m. Reservations are required by June 3 and attendance is capped at 65. To make a reservation, please call 605-723-1200.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.
