February Family Fun Day at the Tri-State Museum is ‘Groovy Lava Lamps’

BELLE FOURCHE — The Sunday, February 20th from 2-4 p.m. Family Fun Day is entitled “Groovy Lava Lamps,” and will take a look at these 1960s cultural icons. The day will begin with a kids’ power point about the history and science of lava lamps. This will be followed by aa “chemical reaction” experiment to create a mini lava jar and a drawing for kids’ lava lamp.
Refreshments will be served. Admission to the event is $2 per person or free with membership. Reservations are helpful; call 605-723-1200.
“Our Family Fun Days are designed for the young and the young at heart, so we invite everyone to attend,” said director Kristi Thielen. “And if you are someone old enough to remember the 60s, you can wear your tie-dye shirt and feel right in style!”
While at the Family Fun Day, adults and kids will be encouraged to visit the new temporary exhibit, “Turn on the Light!” which features storyboards, photos and artifacts related to many lights – including the lava lamp.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.
