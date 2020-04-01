Engagement announcement for Brendan Rotert and Brooke Woods

Brendan Michael Rotert and Brooke Logan Woods got engaged recently, with a wedding planned for June 25, 2021. Woods graduated from Fernandina Beach High School in Florida in May 2015 before attending Black Hills State University and earning her bachelors degree in elementary education last May. She currently teaches eighth-grade English at North Middle School in Rapid City. Her parents are Christopher and Kelly Woods.
Rotert graduated from Spearfish High School in May 2017 and is seeking his bachelors degree in elementary education from BHSU. He is scheduled to graduate in December of 2021. He is currently working with Kids Club Kids as well as working as a substitute teacher with the Spearfish School District. His parents are Patrick and Lynette Rotert. Congratulations, Brendan and Brooke!
