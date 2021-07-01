Coeur Wharf Sponsors COVID-19 Vaccination Events at Lead-Deadwood Clinic

LEAD — Coeur Wharf announced today it sponsored two COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital and Clinic, Deadwood, in April. Coeur Wharf supported the event by providing an assortment of snacks and drinks to the vaccine recipients and staff members.
“The tireless efforts of the Lead-Deadwood medical team have been instrumental in supporting and protecting our community throughout this pandemic,” Ken Nelson, general manager of Coeur Wharf. “We are honored to support the Lead-Deadwood team in the roll-out of the vaccine as we work together towards a return to normalcy and a healthy community.”
“The Lead-Deadwood Hospital and Clinic would like to thank Coeur Wharf for sponsoring snacks and beverages at our COVID-19 vaccine clinics on April 22 and 23. Coeur Wharf has been a consistent supporter of Lead and Deadwood’s community health and wellbeing. We thank them for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Heather Lester, LDH director of nursing.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.