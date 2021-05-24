Black Hills Federal Credit Union Celebrates Arbor Day with Donation of 1,300 Trees to the Black Hills National Forest Service

RAPID CITY — Black Hills Federal Credit Union teamed up with the Black Hills National Forest Service to celebrate Arbor Day in a big way this year. A campaign to enroll BHFCU members in paperless statements raised $1,100 for the Black Hills National Forest Service’s reforestation efforts.
The donation will fund the purchase of 1,300 ponderosa pine seedlings, helping reforest over 3 acres of the Jasper Fire burn area in the southern Black Hills. The Arbor Day celebration effort was two-fold. It switched more than 1,000 members from paper statements to eStatements, and each opt-in triggered a $1 donation to the Black Hills National Forest Service.
“Arbor Day is observed by planting trees, and this year BHFCU wanted to be a part of that in a local way,” said Leslie Millard, marketing communications specialist. “With help from our members, we have funded the planting of 1,300 trees in the Black Hills. I would call that a success!”
During the summer of 2000, what would become known as the Jasper Fire started west of Jewel Cave National Monument in the Black Hills National Forest. Over the course of a few weeks, 83,000 acres were burned. Over two decades later, the reforestation project is still underway. The entire donation from this campaign will be put toward planting trees in the burn area.
BHFCU supports community needs through corporate contributions, employee fundraisers and Jeans Day donations, and contributions from members, staff, and community supporters to the Black Hills FCU Charitable Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
