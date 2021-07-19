Black Hills Community Bank holds diaper drive

BLACK HILLS — During the month of June Black Hills Community Bank of Spearfish had their annual diaper drive. All diapers and monies raised were donated to Bella Pregnancy Resource Center. With all donations the total amount of diapers donated to Bella were 16,609.
The bank regularly contributes time and money to local causes such as to The Artemis House, Junior Achievement, Realtors for Kids and Bella Pregnancy Center, the latter of which they have collected over 16,000 diapers in 2021 alone! Additionally, the bank has a Pass It On program (PIO) in which qualified employees are awarded $1,000 to donate to a local Black Hills community non-profit organization. The most recent PIO donation in Spearfish was from Mary Zimmiond, a teller and customer service representative for the bank. She selected Bella Pregnancy Center as the recipient for her PIO.
