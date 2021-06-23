Belle Fourche Arts Council’s summer concert series begins on July 1 with the Cowboy Band

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Arts Council will once again host a series of concerts at Herrman Park in July. The first concert will occur on Thursday, July 1 at 7 p.m. and will feature the Cowboy Band. All subsequent concerts will occur on Wednesday nights, but will all begin at 7 p.m.
Other concerts in the series are the Brass Quintet on July 7; Green Dolphin Jazz on July 14; Black Sheep and the Shepherd on July 21; and the Northern Hills Community Band on July 28.
There is no admission charge, but a free-will offering will be taken. These monies assist the Council in providing not just the concert series but a scholarship to a deserving Belle Fouche student.
The Congregational Church will serve ice cream at the concerts, for a free-will offering.
There are some chairs provided but those who attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.
In the event of inclement weather, concerts will be moved to the Belle Fourche Rec Center. A decision to move the concert is typically made at 6 p.m.
For more information about the Arts Council and the summer concerts, please call 723-1200.
