BankWest names two new employees

SPEARFISH — BankWest has announced the addition of Casey Derflinger, as the Northern Hills manager. Prior to joining BankWest, Derflinger had served in the banking industry for 35 years.
Rapid City Regional President Bryan Lutz said Derflinger’s experience with business, agriculture and financial services will make him an important part of BankWest’s growing team.
“Casey is a tremendous addition to BankWest,” Lutz noted. “He understands the local economy and will provide excellent customer service to area residents, businesses and ag producers.”
Casey grew up in Hermosa, but has lived in Custer, Hill City, and Hot Springs before settling in Spearfish where he now lives. He received bachelor’s degrees in Ag Business and Commercial Economics from South Dakota State University. He and his wife, Thia, have two sons, one daughter, and six grandchildren.
“We want to help our customers achieve and maintain success and be advocates of our communities’ continued success,” said Derflinger. “BankWest’s wide array of products and services can help to achieve these successes.”
Additionally, Kelly Harnett joined BankWest Mortgage, serving as an AVP mortgage originator in Spearfish. Prior to joining BankWest, Harnett served for eight years with Sundance State Bank as an AVP loan officer where she originated consumer, real estate, commercial, construction, and small agricultural loans.
“I want every customer to leave with a smile and feel confident they received the best customer service possible,” Harnett said. “I strive to help my customers reach their financial goals and love seeing the excitement on their faces when they do.”
Harnett is originally from Kettering, Ohio, and has lived all over Ohio as well as Emigrant, Mont.; Beulah, Wyo.; Oelrichs, Belle Fourche, and Spearfish. Harnett graduated from Hocking College with two associate degrees in Natural Resource Management and Fish and Wildlife Management and received her bachelor’s degree in Fisheries and Wildlife Conservation and Biology from the University of Rio Grande. She is currently working on a master’s degree in Science for Sustainability through Black Hills State University. Her parents and younger brother live in Columbus, Ohio. She has two dogs and three rescue cats. Harnett founded and runs two nonprofits: Hobo’s Healing Heart and Beautify Spearfish.
