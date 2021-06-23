Association of South Dakota Peer Supporters hosts picnic for ‘Peer to Peer’

SPEARFISH — It is always refreshing when we get the opportunity to take part in or watch a first of something good happening. Especially when it is the first in the Mental Health World for our part of the State, or as far as that goes for the whole State. We are talking about the very first, “Peer to Peer” Potluck Picnic.
The Association of South Dakota Peer Supporters will be introducing themselves to the Rapid City folks who have a mental condition and their families, also support people, treatment professionals, support group members, all of the folks in your circle of support are welcome. If they are in the Rapid City and surrounding towns area, this is your opportunity to meet others. ASDPS is a newly formed 501c3, non-profit that has a few impressive happenings to it’s credit already, and all in the Northern Black Hills Towns. This will be the organization’s first event in Rapid City and it looks to be impressive. Belle Fourche and Spearfish people will recognize ASDPS as the old NAMI Northern Hills folks. We are encouraging all our Spearfish, Belle Fourche, Sturgis and Lead Deadwood Peers to drive to Rapid City and join in for a great day of fun.
The Associates will be hosting the event at Memorial Park, in Rapid City on July 11th. This event has a sign up sheet. Get your name on the list, and tell us how many you are bringing. Montie Barkley, with the Consumer Council of Behavior Managment Systems is taking names or talk to your Councilor or Mental Health Professional, and/or phone ASDPS or email. (Yes, food has to be ordered, and we do need to know for how many, so July 1 is the cut off date)
ASDPS will be providing the meat and buns for Pulled Pork Sandwiches. The attendees will be bringing a potluck salad and serving spoon, a drink and chair. The paper plates and utinsils are provided by the Behavior Management Systems’ Consumer Council. There is a Program; Timothy Flaskamp, President, Board of Directors, Association of South Dakota Peer Supporters will be the Master of Ceremonies; a Welcoming by a Rapid City Dignitary, and two Peers, who will premiere the “15 Question Speech”, which is also an ASDPS trademark speech. The two peers delivering this speech are truly remarkable and really can relate to an audience and then educate them. Someone has a karaoke machine, they are bringing, and Bingo too. Lawn activities and games , Gag gifts and few Good Gifts! This promises to be an awesome day. Serving food from 2 to 4, the lines will be open. We will have folks there working them also.
If you have a business in Rapid City, or any Northern Hills town, please be aware that we will be going out and looking for things to enhance the experience for all the folks attending. All of our folks asking for donated products will also be peers. This is truly a Peer to Peer Experience. These folks will be learning as we go. Please give them a great experience. Even if you have to say no, please be nice to our folks going out of their comfort zones and learning something constructive and new to them. “Perhaps next time”, is a great answer.
The Dream: To make the world a better place for the mentally ill so they can find recovery,or just live.
The Method: “Give Back and Pay Forward”, no one makes any money in our group. None of us. It all costs us.
The Effort: To be able to have Events in different areas of the Northern Black Hills and Civic projects too.
The Private work: Trainings, Seminars, Speech Training,support groups in person and on Zoom.
The Pay off: We feel the speeches themselves will put more folks into recovery or further them in it. We also feel that working with other peers and the friendships that are built give the Peer one more coping skill to help with their mental health condition, Phone a Friend.
The Name of the Folks Doing this: The Association of South Dakota Peer Supporters
We are looking for community partners, we are a 501c3, nonprofit and have numbers to offer individual donors.
For more information, contact ASDPS@yahoo.com or 723-6044.
