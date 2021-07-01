Artist of the month announced

SPEARFISH — Eight-year-old Kannan Marie Schultz was the featured artist for the month of May at Common Grounds here in Spearfish.
Born and raised in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota, Kannan possesses a love for the outdoors and creating masterpieces that involve nature and animals. She attributes her passion to an early exposure to art through finger-painting and crafting at home and exciting projects at school with her art teachers, Mrs. Zoller and Mrs. Odenbach. Art has quickly become her favorite subject in school!
When COVID hit, she became a full-time homeschooler and decided to study specific artists over a months’ time, while experimenting with their styles and techniques.
She and her two younger brothers have read books, watched videos and participated in projects featuring Jackson Pollock, Henri Matisse, Dave Chihuly, Claude Monet, Vincent Van Gogh and Wassily Kadinsky. Her favorite artist thus far has been Claude Monet, because of his beautiful impressionism and love of nature as his subject matter. She looks forward to studying more artists in the months and years ahead.
Kannan would like to thank Common Grounds for encouraging her to put on this art show and thank each one of you for viewing her replications of these famous pieces of art. We hope that you learn a little and walk away inspired to create your own masterpiece!
When she is not painting, drawing, or creating, Kannan loves to spend time outdoors with her many farm animals.
