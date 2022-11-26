SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University (BHSU) has been ranked No. 20 among the 2022-2023 Best Undergraduate Teaching Among Regional Universities (Midwest) by U.S. News & World Report. Now in its 38th year, the rankings evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality.
“This is great news for BHSU. It validates what we know about our faculty members, namely that they are thoughtful, caring, skillful, and deeply committed to serving our students exceptionally well,” Jon Kilpinen, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at BHSU, said. “And it is especially gratifying to see our faculty recognized for their teaching excellence after the challenges of the past couple of years, which made teaching at all levels quite difficult. Our professors are remarkable professionals, and we are fortunate to have them.”
U.S. News publishes the Best Colleges rankings each year to provide prospective students and their families with helpful data and information on factors such as graduation rates, social mobility, and graduate indebtedness.
“For nearly 40 years, the Best Colleges methodology has continuously evolved to reflect changes in the higher education landscape and the interests of prospective students,” said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer at U.S. News. “Guiding that evolution is U.S. News’ mission of providing useful data and information to help with one of life’s biggest decisions.”
Prospective students can see how BHSU compares to other institutions and how the rankings are calculated on USNews.com.
