Scoopers football hosts awards ceremony

The 2022 seniors were recognized and given a plaque in appreciation for the efforts during their high school football career.s. From left: Abbie Culver (student Manager), Lance Septka, Gavin Ligtenberg, Reese Jacobs, Austin Atyeo, Gunner Rohloff, Caelden Kennedy, Cale Jolley, Jake Vliem, and Owen Cass. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS — The eighth annual Sturgis Brown Scooper football awards ceremony awards ceremony was held Monday at the Sturgis Community Center.

The event honored those athletes that excelled on the football field this season.

