Scoopers football hosts awards ceremony

STURGIS — The eighth annual Sturgis Brown Scooper football awards ceremony awards ceremony was held Monday at the Sturgis Community Center.
The event honored those athletes that excelled on the football fielld this seasonthis season.
Scott Jensen, the master of ceremonies, introduced the 13 awards, and the coaches presented the awards following the video highlights of each nominee.
Individual awards: Owen Cass — Most Valuable Offensive Back; Austin Atyeo — Outstanding Offensive Lineman; Aiden Werlinger — Outstanding Defensive Lineman; Reese Jacobs — Most Valuable Linebacker; Gavin Sundstrom — Most Valuable Defensive Back; Lance Septka — Special Teams Player of the Year; Kalvin Ketelsen—– Scout Team of the Year, Sully Jost – Rookie of the Year, Tyan Buus — Breakout Player of the Year (Most Improved); Gunner Rohloff — Character Matters Competitor of the Year.
Seniors recognized were: Reese Jacobs, Austin Atyeo, Lance Septka, Owen Cass, Jake Vliem, Gunner Rohloff, Gavin Ligtenberg, Cale Jolley and Caelden Kennedy.
Reese Jacobs — Doug Miller Award, and Reese Jacobs, Tyan Buus, Owen Cass, and Gunner Rohloff (HM) — all-state honors.
The Doug Miller Award, in honor of a former Scooper, was presented to Reese Jacobs by Scoopers head coach Chris Koletzky.
“This award is essentially the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. This award comes with a $250 scholarship, and when I think of this young man and what he has meant to our program over the past four years, the overall leadership, the ability to make others better even in the times of adversity,” said Koletzky. “His ability to rise others up and even us coaches some times, he is confident in his play, puts in his time, he cares, and has set himself up for success, we will miss him a lot, congratulations to Reese Jacobs.”
Jensen concluded the awards ceremony reminding the returning players, 266 days left until the first practice starts in August of 2023.
