Martin to be inducted into SDIC Hall of Fame
MADISON — Spearfish’s Jim Martin is one of 15 individuals being inducted into South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference (SDIC) men’s basketball hall of fame at 1 p.m. Nov. 30, at the Prime Time Tavern in Madison.

 “It’s pretty cool honor. The SDIC was a great league. There were just tons of great athletes that played in that league. I am grateful for the honor. It’s a really neat honor,” Martin said.

