Martin to be inducted into SDIC Hall of Fame

MADISON — Spearfish’s Jim Martin is one of 15 individuals being inducted into South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference (SDIC) men’s basketball hall of fame at 1 p.m. Nov. 30, at the Prime Time Tavern in Madison.
“It’s pretty cool honor. The SDIC was a great league. There were just tons of great athletes that played in that league. I am grateful for the honor. It’s a really neat honor,” Martin said.
Martin graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University (DWU) in 1973 with a B.A., Major in physical education, and a minor degree in biology and education,
In 1975 he earned a M.S. in physical Education, South Dakota State University (1975)
He was an outstanding three-sport athlete during his four years at Dakota Wesleyan University 1968-1972, and won a total of 12 varsity letters.
He was a four-year starting halfback in football and he was selected South Dakota Intercollegiate All-Conference Honorable Mention twice.
Martin was also a four-year starter for the Tiger basketball team, and one of DWU’s most outstanding floor leaders, and an excellent shooter.
He scored 1,097 career points while leading the Tigers to SDIC conference championships in 1969 and 1971.
He was an All-Conference and an NAIA All-District 12 selection his junior and senior years.
In track, Martin excelled in the sprints, setting three school records.
His time of 48.3 seconds in the 400-meter dash held for 19 years.
After Martin’s graduation in 1973, he returned to campus in 1975 as an assistant basketball coach.
He became the head coach in 1983, and won the conference championship in 1984 and 1985.
Martin’s athletic highlights include:
Inducted to the Dakota Wesleyan University Athletic Hall of Fame, 1990; he was a weekly rater in District 12 in track and field (1985-1986 and 1986-1987); he coached DWU in the NAIA National Tournament (985-86 and1986-87); he is a Chamberlain High School Athletic Hall of Fame Member; All-State Football and Basketball, First Team State Champion in the 440-meter and 220-meter dashes;
Martin has been coaching for 40+ years.
He was the recipient of the 40-year Coaching Award in football, and 25-year Coaching Award in basketball.
Martin’s coaching highlights include: Mount Vernon H.S. (1973-1974); Sioux Falls O’Gorman (1974-1975) Dakota Wesleyan University (1983-1987) where he coached DWU to back-to-back SDIC championships in 1983-84 and 1984-85; he coached the Black Hills State University women’s teaml from 1987-1994. Martin led the Yellow Jackets to the SDIC championship and to the semi-finals of the NAIA District 12 Tournament for the first time in school history in 1988-89.
He coached Belle Fourche boys’ basketball from 1994 until he retired in 2016.
Some of the players that Martin coached, either as head coach or an assistant coach were:
Alan Miller, Dakota Wesleyan: First Team All-American NAIA. Miller is DWU’s all-time leading scorer with 2,920 career points, and he was South Dakota’s all-time collegiate men’s scoring leader until South Dakota State’s Mike Daum broke the record in 2019.
In 1985 Miller led the nation in scoring averaging 32.6 points per game
Dawn (Curl) Batterman, Black Hills State University: She was selected first team all-conference (1987-89), NAIA All-District 12 (1987-88) and an NAIA All-American selection (1988-89). She was also a two-time SDIC League MVP.
Josh Martin, Spearfish High School (AAU basketball): Josh Martin, Jim’s son, graduated from Spearfish High School in 1999. He was a South Dakota Mr. Basketball finalist and First Team All-State in 1999.
Matt Martin, Spearfish High School, AAU basketball: In high school Matt Martin, Jim’s son, was named 2004 Gatorade Player of the Year; he was a three-time all-state team member; 2004 SD High School Athlete of the Year; and led the Spartans to a Class AA state basketball title in 2002. He was a four-year letter winner at the University of Montana.
Martin, a 2004 graduate, was a three-time All-State selection and led the Spartans to the Class AA State Championship in 2002. He was named South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year in 2004.
This is the third class of honorees.
The SDIC Hall of Fame started in 2021 honoring the top basketball players from the defunct conference covering 80-plus years of basketball.
Seating is limited and RSVP is required for the event in Madison. For ticket information contact Myron Moen, the event organizer at (605) 651-8322.
The inductees will also be recognized at halftime of the Dakota State-Dakota Wesleyan men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Madison.
The conference was created in 1917 in Mitchell, with six schools: Dakota Wesleyan, Huron College, South Dakota Tech, Sioux Falls, Northern State University and Yankton College.
The SDIC ceased operations at the end of the 1999-2000 season, giving way to the Great Plains Athletic Conference and the defunct Dakota Athletic Conference.
Honorees in this class are listed below by name, hometown/high school, college and final year of college basketball or graduation year are: Jim Martin, Chamberlain, Dakota Wesleyan, 1973; Gene Applewick, Madison, Dakota State, 1960; Brad Buche, Mitchell, Black Hills State, 1983; Bruce Bad Moccasin, Pierre, South Dakota Mines and Technology, 1971; Billy Christensen, Canton, Northern State, 1975; Steve Hammer, Pierpont, Huron, 1973; Mick Hoglund, Hamlin, Sioux Falls, 1984; Terry Jordre, Corona, Northern State, 1961; Tom Miller, Stickney, Dakota Wesleyan, 1971; Jeff Palzgraf, Rockford, Ill., South Dakota Mines and Technology, 1985; Jim Stoebner, Tripp, Dakota Wesleyan, 1980; Riley Goza, Rockford, Ill., Dakota Wesleyan, 1964; Lon Nelson, Clark, Southern State, 1971; Gerald Sayler, Aberdeen Central, Northern State, 1962; and Jeff Stevens, Fargo South (N.D.), Black Hills State, 1997.
